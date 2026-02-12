Russia blocks Meta’s WhatsApp messaging service

Russian authorities dismissed accusations that MAX, a state-backed rival to WhatsApp, could be used to track users. (EPA Images pic)

MOSCOW : Russian authorities have removed Meta Platforms owned WhatsApp, which had at least 100 million users in the country until recently, from the equivalent of an online directory run by the internet regulator, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday.

Last year, Russia began limiting some calls on the messaging service, and on Telegram – another similar service, accusing the foreign-owned platforms of refusing to share information with law enforcement in fraud and terrorism cases.

In a statement to the newspaper, WhatsApp said: “Today the Russian government has attempted to fully block WhatsApp in an effort to drive users to a state-owned surveillance app.”

The company did not respond to a Reuters’ request for comment late on Wednesday.

Russian authorities are pushing a state-backed rival app called MAX, which critics claim could be used to track users. State media have dismissed those accusations as false.