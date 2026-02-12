Russia blocks Meta’s WhatsApp messaging service

Last year, Russia began limiting some calls on the messaging service, and on Telegram – another similar service, accusing the foreign-owned platforms of refusing to share information with law enforcement in fraud and terrorism cases.
In a statement to the newspaper, WhatsApp said: “Today the Russian government has attempted to fully block WhatsApp in an effort to drive users to a state-owned surveillance app.”
The company did not respond to a Reuters’ request for comment late on Wednesday.
Russian authorities are pushing a state-backed rival app called MAX, which critics claim could be used to track users. State media have dismissed those accusations as false.