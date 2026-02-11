Diesel up 3 sen in Peninsular Malaysia

PETALING JAYA : The price of diesel in Peninsular Malaysia will go up by three sen from tomorrow, the finance ministry said today.

Diesel will be sold at RM2.99 per litre in the peninsula, up from RM2.96 per litre currently.

The price of diesel in East Malaysia will remain at RM2.15 per litre, while RON97 petrol will continue to be sold at RM3.10 per litre nationwide.

Subsidised RON95 petrol will retail at RM1.99 per litre while the non-subsidised price will stay at RM2.54 per litre.

These prices are effective until Feb 18.

In a statement, the ministry said the price hike followed a recent increase in global oil prices.

“The government will continue monitoring global oil price trends and take appropriate measures to ensure people’s welfare remains intact,” it said.