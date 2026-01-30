Online supplement boom raises new safety concerns

Consumers are increasingly relying on social media, digital platforms and AI for health information before making purchasing decisions.

KUALA LUMPUR : The oversupply of supplements on online platforms, many of them marketed with health-related claims, is emerging as a growing consumer protection challenge as Malaysians become more health-conscious.

The trend is driven by the public’s increasing reliance on online sources for health information, accelerating the spread of product claims and encouraging purchases outside regulated channels.

Adrian Toh, founder and chief executive officer of a pharmacy chain in the Klang Valley, said the abundance of unverified health information online has increased the risk of consumers choosing unsuitable products or taking supplements without proper guidance.

“Pharmacies need to adopt a more education-oriented approach. We don’t want to simply push products commercially, but rather provide customers with accurate and ethical information,” he told Bernama.

He said the issue has become more pronounced as consumers increasingly turn to social media, digital platforms and artificial intelligence tools such as ChatGPT for health information before making purchasing decisions.

“In the past, customers would walk into pharmacies and follow recommendations. Today, they are more informed, ask questions, and conduct their own research,” he said.

Toh also highlighted a common misconception that products registered with the health ministry (MOH) are automatically effective. “MOH registration only covers safety and basic compliance. It does not guarantee that a product can treat diseases,” he noted.

He said these shifts in consumer behaviour require pharmacies to play a stronger role as frontline providers of health education, rather than operating purely as retail outlets.

Post-pandemic awareness and fallout

Meanwhile, Thomas See, head of pharmacy at the same chain, said health awareness has risen since the pandemic, with more people focusing on prevention, including boosting immunity, managing weight and supporting mental health.

He said rising living costs and fast-paced lifestyles have left many individuals dealing with prolonged stress, prompting them to seek advice from pharmacists.

“If stress is not properly managed, it can lead to mental health issues such as depression and, in the long term, affect heart health,” he said.

Thomas added that unlike online sales, products sold in pharmacies are regulated and cannot carry medical claims.

“Pharmacies cannot claim that supplements can treat diseases such as diabetes or cancer, as that would be against the law. However, regulating online sales remains challenging,” said Thomas, who has 15 years of experience in the pharmacy field.

He advised the public to consult licensed pharmacists before taking supplements, and to check active ingredients rather than relying only on brand names.

“Supplements are only a supporting tool. The most important factors are lifestyle changes – such as a balanced diet and regular exercise – which help control blood sugar levels, boost metabolism and improve blood circulation, in line with clinical practice guidelines,” he concluded.