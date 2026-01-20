NUTP warns of 2027 ‘double intake’ for Year 1

NUTP secretary-general Fouzi Singon said the impact from a ‘double intake’ could ripple through the system for years to come.

PETALING JAYA : The National Union of the Teaching Profession (NUTP) has warned of a potential “double intake” in 2027 if six-year-olds are allowed to start Year 1 along with seven-year-olds.

NUTP secretary-general Fouzi Singon said schools would have to accommodate two Year 1 cohorts simultaneously, potentially doubling class sizes.

“Schools with five Year 1 classes could end up with 10 when both cohorts enter at the same time,” he told FMT.

He said the impact would be felt most in busy urban areas and could ripple through the system for years to come as the larger cohort moves up each year. He said this “bulge” could be felt until about 2037.

The warning comes after Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim launched a new national education plan today.

Fouzi said the intake change would also affect teacher posting and day to day school management, and warned the system might not be able to produce and place enough teachers in time.

“Teacher training can take up to five years, so this could make teacher shortages worse if planning is not phased,” he said.

Fouzi also welcomed Anwar’s RM100 million pledge to upgrade teachers’ staff rooms, but said the government must set clear rules on how schools are chosen to avoid claims of favouritism.

On exams, Fouzi backed the new syndicated Year 4 test, saying it would help spot weak areas early and give schools time to help pupils in Years 5 and 6, especially in maths and science, before they move on to secondary school.

“This gives room for early fix-up in learning, in part in STEM,” he said, referring to science, technology, engineering, and mathematics.

Fouzi also backed the move to end rows over Bahasa Melayu and History across all schools, saying it would give clearer direction and help to foster unity.

He said the ministry should review the English syllabus and how it is taught, so pupils feel more confident speaking the language and build stronger vocabulary.

Fouzi said Years 5 and 6 should be used to firm up basic reading, writing and maths, and to build confidence, good study habits and basic critical thinking, so gaps do not carry into secondary school.

He also said TVET pathways should be offered from Form 1 for pupils who are still struggling with basic skills, adding that there should be monthly progress updates so problems could be spotted and fixed early.

Fouzi also welcomed the new Form 3 exam, saying it would allow schools to place students into appropriate streams.