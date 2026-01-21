Religious teacher jailed another 6 years for sexually assaulting pupil

Kumpul was charged with committing the offence in the teachers’ room of an Islamic primary school in Wangsa Maju in February 2025.

KUALA LUMPUR : An Indonesian Islamic religious teacher was sentenced to six years in prison and five strokes of the cane by the sessions court here today after pleading guilty to committing physical sexual assault on a male pupil last year.

Judge Kafli Che Ali handed down the sentence on Kumpul, 40, and ordered that the prison sentence be served upon completion of an eight-year prison sentence for a previous offence.

Kumpul was charged with committing the offence on the boy, then 11 years old, in the teachers’ room of an Islamic religious primary school in Wangsa Maju here at 1am in February 2025.

The charge was framed under Section 14(a) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017, read with Section 16(1) of the same law.

During mitigation, Kumpul, who was unrepresented, apologised for his actions and said he had five sons to support.

The prosecution was conducted by deputy public prosecutor Noor Shakira Aliana Alias.

On Jan 5, the sessions court sentenced Kumpul to eight years in prison and six strokes of the cane after he pleaded guilty to two counts of physical sexual assault in another case.

He was ordered to serve the jail sentence from the date of his arrest on Dec 25.