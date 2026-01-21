Mothers turn sewing into a future for their autistic children

Lee Kam Foong (far left), Wong Wai Yee (second left) and Janice Phuan (fourth right) are among the mothers who started Sew With Joy. (Sew With Joy pic)

PETALING JAYA : For many mums and dads of children with special needs, the future can feel uncertain. Who will care for them? What will they do when their parents are no longer around?

In Ipoh, four mothers decided to take that worry into their own hands. In 2023, they launched Sew With Joy, an initiative that nurtures their children to create beautiful handicrafts – giving them not just a creative outlet but a pathway towards independence.

Retired special-needs teacher Lee Kam Foong is one of the mothers behind the initiative. Speaking with FTM Lifestyle, she shared that it all began when her son, Yeoh Seng Jae, learnt to sew in secondary school.

“His teacher taught him how to use a sewing machine. I didn’t know a thing about sewing at the time, so I learnt alongside them,” she recalled.

That was 13 years ago. Today, at age 30, Yeoh continues to sew.

“Not all children with special needs can use a sewing machine as it’s not easy to control, but Seng Jae is the type who dives deeply into whatever he learns. He has a real talent for sewing,” Lee added proudly.

Janice Phuan’s two sons, both on the autism spectrum, have learnt how to use sewing machines. (Sew With Joy pic)

Sew With Joy was co-founded by Janice Phuan, Wong Wai Yee and Jasmin Lim, whom Lee had met during her time as a teacher.

“We mothers are always concerned about our children’s future. So, we would talk to one another, worrying over where they would work, as they might not be able to do the job or they might get bullied,” Lee expressed.

In the course of their discussions, the idea of sewing was mooted – and it wasn’t long before Lee found herself opening her home to host sewing classes for the other mums.

“Many of them didn’t even know how to start a sewing machine,” Lee recalled. “I only had two machines, but I bought all the materials and we got started.”

The idea was for the mothers to gain sewing skills and teach their children at their own pace. And thus, Sew With Joy was born.

From pencil cases and tote bags to pouches, the children are able to make a wide variety of products. (Sew With Joy pic)

Today, Sew With Joy brings together Lee’s son, Phuan’s two children, Wong’s 11-year-old, and Lim’s 10-year-old, who all help create the handicrafts that drive the initiative.

From pencil cases and tote bags to pouches, the group produces a wide variety of handmade items in vibrant colours.

But Lee admits it isn’t always easy. “They cannot sit still for too long,” she noted. “And some parts are harder for them to sew, so we mothers step in to help.

“Still, we try to let them make most of the products themselves, as we want them to be independent.”

For Lee, the effort is worth every challenge, as it provides the children with both a therapeutic activity and a sense of purpose.

“My son finds it very satisfying because he can see himself completing a task. Sometimes I can tell he’s feeling down, but when he finishes sewing something, he feels proud,” she said.

Lee acknowledges that some of the children still need guidance when working on more complex items. (Sew With Joy pic)

Indeed, Lee said Yeoh beams with pride whenever he sees the money he has earned in his wallet. “He wants to take part in what other adults are doing, too, so he really enjoys it when he’s able to pay for the family’s meal.”

With steady orders coming in, the mothers are thrilled to see the community rallying behind their business. They were especially overwhelmed when Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim visited their booth in Ipoh last August!

Ultimately, Lee encourages other parents to take charge of their children’s future, acknowledging that while sewing may not suit every child, there are many other avenues to explore, from baking to crochet and beyond.

“We used to feel so miserable, with no direction at all. We’re very happy we started this, because at least we now have something to hope for,” she concluded.

Follow Sew With Joy on Facebook. Contact them on WhatsApp at 016-553 8900.