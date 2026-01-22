Jijah Satay goes from home kitchen to bustling biz

Nur Syahliza Syafrial is the founder of Jijah Satay in Residensi Bistaria, Ampang. (Bernama pic)

KUALA LUMPUR : Spending over a decade in the satay business, filled with highs and lows since she first started selling from home, has not dampened the spirit of 36-year-old Nur Syahliza Syafrial.

Despite numerous setbacks, the mother of five remains optimistic and determined to grow her brand, Jijah Satay.

Syahliza’s satay business began in 2015 after she left her job as a bank clerk while pregnant with twins. “I just wanted some pocket money and to help my husband. I’d been working before and was used to having my own income,” she recalled.

Her first venture wasn’t the classic skewer satay – instead, she made “satay wraps”: diced chicken breast marinated in her late father’s secret satay spices, wrapped in chapati.

A Facebook post showcasing the wraps quickly generated nearly 30 orders in a single day.

“At the time, lunch deliveries were popular, but most sellers offered rice and dishes. I wanted to be different,” she recalled.

After a year of operating from home, Syahliza opened a small stall in Sri Rampai, selling skewered satay from 6pm to 2am. Business was slow.

“Some days I only earned RM5, sometimes RM30. Eventually, I felt it wasn’t worth it, especially for my children who had to stay out late with us.”

Returning home, she refreshed her concept, packing satay in cake boxes lined with banana leaves. Her first customer, a university student, praised the creativity, and orders soon followed – even from hotels.

At times, demand soared to 400 sticks a day, prompting her to use her late father’s house to grill satay over charcoal. Customers were delighted; many didn’t even realise she was operating from home.

Her proudest moment came in 2018 when Majlis Amanah Rakyat (Mara) ordered 30,000 satay sticks for a Hari Raya function.

In 2019, she opened a central kitchen in Wangsa Melawati, but the pandemic forced its closure within a year.

Shifting focus to frozen satay brought high demand, but a lack of business knowledge meant minimal profits. “After all that effort, I realised I was only earning RM1 per sale,” she said.

Despite initially being mocked, Syahliza’s idea for satay in plastic cups now sees the business receiving up to 800 orders daily. (Bernama pic)

Syahliza tried again in 2021 with a café on Jalan Pahang, which closed in 2022. These setbacks were a wake-up call. Together with her husband, Mohd Aiman Osman, 37, they identified key weaknesses: poor management and marketing.

By late 2024, with support from the Federal Territories Islamic Religious Council (MAIWP), Jijah Satay was revived as a central kitchen in Residensi Bistaria, Ampang. During last year’s festive season alone, they sold 120,000 sticks.

Growing up helping her father, a satay seller since 1984, Syahliza learnt early on to observe, improve, and innovate.

Packaging became a focus – one idea being satay served in plastic cups for easy on-the-go enjoyment, inspired by a mini chocolate-dip biscuit snack. Initially mocked, the idea now brings in 600-800 cup orders daily.

Customers can also order 50-stick party boxes, complete with rice cakes, cucumber, onions and peanut sauce in sealed containers. Each stick weighs 22-25g, ensuring consistent quality, while her father’s secret recipe results in satay that is free from fibrous lemongrass residue.

Syahliza, who also offers frozen satay nationwide and caters to resellers, has since received heartwarming feedback, including from a cancer patient who appreciated its non-charcoal preparation.

And last month, she joined Projek Bangkit, an entrepreneurship reality programme by MAIWP and TV AlHijrah for asnaf participants. Competing over eight weeks for grants and mentoring, she earned third place and a RM15,000 grant.

Looking ahead, Syahliza dreams of opening multiple branches. She encourages other homemakers to start small, be fearless, and never give up.

“If you’re determined and creative, you can turn even a humble home kitchen into something extraordinary,” she concluded.

Follow Jijah Satay on Facebook and Instagram.