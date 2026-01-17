Dr Amirul combines healing with harmony

Dr Amirul Syafiq Hishamudin believes in using music as a personal outlet as well as a bridge to helping patients. (Bernama pic)

JOHOR BAHRU : Behind the stethoscope and the responsibilities of being a medical professional lies a gentler, artistic side to Dr Amirul Syafiq Hishamudin, who believes healing begins with human connection.

Hailing from Muar, Johor, the 32-year-old is known not only for building a growing network of clinics across the state, but also for weaving music into his approach to patient care.

For Amirul, music and medicine are not separate worlds; rather, they are complementary. “Music – especially the guitar – serves as a kind of coping mechanism to deal with stress. Everyone has their own way of relieving stress: some sing, some exercise. I choose to play the guitar,” he said.

At the same time, he believes that healing begins with a holistic approach and human touch, not merely with drug prescriptions. “True treatment should not focus solely on curing symptoms, but must address the patient’s overall life aspects,” said Amirul, who has a four-year-old son.

As such, music often becomes part of his interaction with patients – sometimes in the most spontaneous ways.

“I have picked up the guitar and played ‘happy birthday’ to my patients. It might seem simple, but it is actually a way of celebrating them. Sometimes, a simple song can become a form of emotional therapy that supports the healing process.”

Amirul, a graduate of the International Islamic University Malaysia, said music has also shaped his involvement in charitable and corporate social responsibility initiatives, including providing free treatment for asnaf and Orang Asli communities, often accompanied by voluntary musical performances.

As a medical professional, Azirul brings a calm, human touch to everyday healthcare. (Bernama pic)

Indeed, music has been part of his life since childhood, influenced by the variety of genres played at home by his parents. However, the guitar only took centre stage after he completed SPM, following strong results that fulfilled his family’s hope that he focus on academics first.

Today, Amirul owns more than 10 guitars, each with its own story. “The first, which I bought in 2010, is still carefully kept because it holds many memories, including the signatures of local music legends such as Awie and Joe Branko.

“However, the most valuable guitar is a Gibson custom-ordered from Nashville, which cost about RM30,000 and took more than a year to complete,” he shared.

“Its value lies not just in the price, but in the journey of owning it.”

After serving in a government hospital from 2018 to 2023, Amirul decided to venture into private practice. The early years were challenging – involving long hours, financial uncertainty, and even sleeping at the clinic to keep operations running.

There were periods without a salary, but perseverance and a focus on quality service paid off. Today, the clinics he oversees employ nearly 50 staff, including about 25 doctors, and have earned strong feedback from patients.

Looking ahead, Amirul hopes to further expand healthcare access across Johor, with the long-term aim of ensuring every district has affordable, quality medical services, including his hometown of Muar.

“There is nothing wrong with dreaming. What matters is striving your best and trying to combine your passion with what you do. Blessings come in many forms, sometimes unexpectedly,” he said.