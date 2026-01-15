Doctor’s alleged negligence in contraceptive insertion under probe

The patient was referred to Sultanah Aminah Hospital for treatment after experiencing complications during the IUCD insertion.

PETALING JAYA : The Johor health department is probing allegations that a doctor at the Pekan Nanas health clinic ruptured a woman’s womb, intestine and appendix while inserting an intrauterine contraceptive device (IUCD).

The department said its Pontian health office launched an investigation after a complaint was lodged via the SISPAA public complaints management system on Dec 23.

It said the patient had undergone a procedure at the clinic to insert the IUCD on Dec 19, and was referred to Sultanah Aminah Hospital for treatment after experiencing complications.

“The Johor health department views this incident seriously. An investigative committee has been formed to study the matter holistically, and appropriate action will be taken based on the findings of its investigations.

“The health ministry will not compromise with any form of non-compliance or practice that affects the safety of patients and the quality of healthcare services,” it said in a statement.

The patient reportedly claimed she had experienced pain in her stomach during the insertion of the IUCD, and that the medical officer carrying out the procedure had said it was normal.

A police report is said to have been lodged against the doctor for medical negligence.