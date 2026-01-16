How this deadly spider’s venom could end up saving lives

While the funnel-web spider is best known for its potent venom, scientists say its chemistry could soon play an unexpected role in saving lives. (Wikipedia pic)

SYDNEY : A potential new treatment for heart attacks and strokes, developed from the venom of one of the world’s most dangerous spiders, has entered its first human clinical trial in Australia.

According to a statement from the University of Queensland, the first phase of this research will examine the safety, tolerability and dosage of IB409, a drug developed by biotech company Infensa Bioscience from a molecule found in Australian funnel-web spider venom.

The trial marks a major milestone for research that began more than a decade ago at the university’s Institute for Molecular Bioscience.

Professor Glenn King, who leads the research team, said earlier laboratory studies had produced “exceptionally promising” results using Hi1a, a protein derived from the venom of a funnel-web spider found on Queensland’s Fraser Island.

“We believe that Hi1a could reduce damage to the heart and brain during heart attacks and strokes by preventing cell death caused by lack of oxygen,” King said.

He shared that subsequent studies tested the compound under conditions designed to reflect real-world medical treatment, strengthening confidence in its potential effectiveness.

To make the compound suitable for use as a medicine, the Infensa team adapted Hi1a into IB409, a smaller and more stable peptide that can be manufactured and delivered as a drug.

“If the phase-1 and subsequent clinical trials of IB409 show that it can safely and effectively treat heart attacks, we could improve the lives of millions of people living with heart disease around the world,” said Infensa chief executive officer and researcher Mark Smythe.

He noted that while existing treatments can restore blood flow after a heart attack or stroke, there are currently no drugs that directly prevent the tissue damage caused when cells are starved of oxygen.

With cardiovascular disease being one of the world’s leading causes of death, it is hoped the research could lead to an entirely new class of protective drugs.

How the venom could help

During a heart attack or stroke, cells are injured when oxygen supply is suddenly cut off. Researchers say the funnel-web spider protein works by blocking specific pathways that trigger widespread cell death during these events.

In preclinical studies, the compound was shown to protect heart tissue and also demonstrated the ability to shield brain cells from damage in stroke-like conditions. Crucially, researchers believe it acts only on injured cells, reducing the risk of unwanted side effects.

The phase-1 trial involves healthy volunteers and focuses on safety rather than effectiveness. If results are positive, later trials could involve patients experiencing heart attacks or strokes.

The researchers say the long-term goal is to develop a treatment that could be given soon after symptoms begin, potentially even before patients reach hospital.

While the funnel-web spider is best known for its potent venom, the experts say its chemistry could soon play an unexpected role in saving lives.

And with cardiovascular disease remaining one of the world’s leading causes of death, the team hopes the research could open the door to an entirely new class of protective drugs.