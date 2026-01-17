Kasatkina ‘can finally breathe’ in Melbourne debut as Australian

Daria Kasatkina, a former world number eight tennis player, is now ranked 48. (AFP pic)

MELBOURNE : Russia-born Daria Kasatkina said today she could “finally breathe” and called it a “special chapter” as she readies for her first Australian Open as a home player.

The gay 28-year-old changed allegiance to Australia last March having criticised Moscow’s attitude towards LGBTQ people and described the war in Ukraine as a “nightmare”.

The former world number eight, now ranked 48, launches her campaign in Melbourne against Nikola Bartunkova of the Czech Republic and is expected to get rapturous support from a bumper home crowd.

Kasatkina has already had a taste of what’s to come after being given a warm reception at season-opening events in Adelaide and Brisbane, admitting it nearly brought her to tears.

With the expectation comes pressure, but Kasatkina – who reached the fourth round last year – is determined to enjoy the occasion as a fully-fledged Australian.

“This is a good pressure, so I would choose this one compared to what I have been through in the past couple of years,” she said.

She added: “Now basically I’m going to play a home Slam and that’s a really special chapter in my life.

“I will try to enjoy it as much as possible,” she said.

Kasatkina ended her 2025 season early, having said in October that “mentally and emotionally I am at breaking point”.

She said today that she felt mentally in a “better place” now.

“The last season was very, very tough. You know, I was trying to get out of this hole basically,” she said, adding that she was looking forward to focusing more on her tennis and could not wait to wear the Australian colours.

“Definitely this transition last year, it wasn’t easy,” she said of changing the country she represents.

“I’ve got a lot of support, but also I got a lot of critics, you know, from the other side.

“It’s been difficult, but this is kind of what I have been dealing with for a couple of years.

She added: “Finally I can just breathe. I can live and just do my job and not be worried about the things which are not in my control”.

The Australian Open begins on Sunday.