Board game with daughter leads to RM12.73mil jackpot for entrepreneur

PETALING JAYA : A 30-year-old from Johor won RM12.73 million after betting on the numbers his daughter picked while playing a board game.

The e-commerce entrepreneur said he often played board games with his daughter.

“When she started to pick the numbers from one game, I thought I should try to bet on these numbers. She’s really my lucky star,” he said in a statement issued by STM Lottery Sdn Bhd.

The entrepreneur said he only realised he had struck the jackpot after scanning his ticket with the Sports Toto mobile app.

“The unexpected notification left my wife and I in disbelief, and we could barely sleep that night trying to convince ourselves that we won the jackpot.”

He said they would use the winnings to buy a house, as he and his family were currently renting, and to invest for long-term financial security including his daughter’s education.

“I am very grateful to have won the jackpot as it made our life so easy and our future better,” he said.