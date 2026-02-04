Johor health dept confirms TB outbreak in Kota Tinggi

The Johor health department said all the patients have received treatment and are under close monitoring at nearby health facilities. (Envato Elements pic)

PETALING JAYA : The Johor health department has confirmed a tuberculosis outbreak in Kota Tinggi, with 33 cases detected so far.

The department said the outbreak was identified by the Kota Tinggi health office on Jan 25 through active case detection efforts involving 804 close contacts.

“All the patients have received treatment and are currently under close monitoring at nearby health facilities,” the department said in a statement today.

“We advise residents living in the affected area and surrounding areas, especially those experiencing prolonged cough symptoms or who have had contact with tuberculosis patients, to immediately undergo health screening at the nearest health facility to curb the spread of this disease.”

The department also reported one death involving a patient linked to the cluster, but clarified that tuberculosis was not the cause of death.

Tuberculosis is an infectious disease caused by Mycobacterium tuberculosis and spreads through the air, particularly through prolonged close contact.

The common symptoms include a persistent cough, weight loss, loss of appetite, night sweats and coughing up blood.

Tuberculosis is both preventable and curable with effective treatment, which typically requires a minimum treatment period of six months.