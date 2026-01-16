No signs of negligence found in HELP University blast, say cops

Monday’s explosion at HELP University claimed the life of a 24-year-old man and injured nine others. (JBPM pic)

KUALA LUMPUR : Police have not found any indication of negligence in the air-condition compressor explosion at HELP University in Bukit Damansara last Monday.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Fadil Marsus said the case, currently classified as sudden death, will continue to be investigated from all angles.

“So far, there is no evidence of negligence. However, the investigation will consider all aspects.

“If there is any negligence that caused the accident, there are offences we can investigate, and we will act accordingly,” he told reporters after the handover ceremony of the Cheras police chief and Perkep (police family association) chairman at the district headquarters today.

The explosion, which occurred at about 11.40am, claimed the life of a 24-year-old man and injured nine others.

HELP University said two students injured in the explosion remain in hospital, after two others were discharged. Five other people who were injured have also been released.

The deceased, Soo Yu Juan, 24, was a third-year mechanical engineering student at Universiti Tunku Abdul Rahman (UTAR) undergoing industrial training with the air-conditioning contractor.