Cops probing alleged sexual harassment on LRT train

PETALING JAYA : Police are investigating a case of alleged sexual harassment involving a female passenger on a train at the Kerinchi LRT station in Kuala Lumpur.

City police chief Fadil Marsus said the incident occurred on Thursday around 7.20pm, when an unknown man allegedly touched the victim’s buttocks in a train coach.

“With the train being crowded at the time, the complainant could not clearly see the suspect’s face as he was wearing a mask,” Fadil said in a statement.

The case is being investigated under Section 354 of the Penal Code for committing assault or use of criminal force to a person with the intent to outrage modesty.