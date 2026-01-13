HELP University explosion victim still unconscious, say cops

A third-year mechanical engineering student died and nine others were injured in the explosion at HELP University yesterday. (JBPM pic)

PETALING JAYA : One of the victims injured in the explosion at HELP University yesterday is still unconscious at the intensive care unit of the Kuala Lumpur Hospital, says city police chief Fadil Marsus.

He said the 19-year-old female victim is receiving treatment for internal bleeding in the brain and a cracked skull.

Fadil said another victim, a 54-year-old female contractor, was stable and under medical observation, having sustained injuries from metal shrapnel and burns.

“The third victim, a 22-year-old Indonesian man who is a canteen worker at the university, is being treated at Sungai Buloh Hospital while six other victims have been allowed to return home,” Bernama reported him as saying.

Fadil said the fire and rescue department is still investigating the cause of the incident, and that the police would update the public on the latest development from time to time.

The explosion yesterday morning, involving an air-conditioning compressor in the university’s fourth-floor cafeteria, resulted in the death of an intern and injury to nine others.

The deceased was identified as Soo Yu Juan, 24, a student from Universiti Tunku Abdul Rahman (UTAR) who was undergoing industrial training with an air-conditioning maintenance company.

The dean of UTAR’s electrical and electronic engineering faculty, Chang Yoong Choon, said Soo was a third-year mechanical engineering student who was scheduled to complete his training on Thursday.