Man dies, another injured in welding-related explosion in Melaka

Firefighters at the scene of the explosion in Bukit Rambai Industrial Park, Melaka, this afternoon. (JBPM pic)

PETALING JAYA : A man was killed while another was injured in an explosion involving welding work at a waste recycling centre in Bukit Rambai Industrial Park, Melaka, today.

Melaka fire and rescue department public relations officer Hafidzatullah Rashid said the 44-year-old man died at the scene after suffering 90% burns in the 1.30pm incident.

“Another man, aged 32, sustained 5% burns and was taken to Melaka Hospital for further treatment,” Bernama reported him as saying.

Hafidzatullah said his department received an emergency call at 1.32pm and dispatched a team from the Tangga Batu station to the scene.

He said upon arrival about six minutes later, the team found an explosion had occurred involving a welding machine.

“A hazardous materials (Hazmat) team was deployed to the scene to monitor and control toxic gases, and the team commander reported that gas detector readings were low and safe.

“The incident did not result in a factory fire. The operation was concluded at 2.27pm,” he said.