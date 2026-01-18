Actress Nadia Kesuma dies in Jeddah

Nadia Kesuma died in Jeddah at 8.07am on Thursday, her husband said. (Facebook pic)

PETALING JAYA : Actress Nadia Kesuma, who was reported missing at King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah, has passed away, her husband said in a Facebook post early this morning.

Kamarul Kabilan Abdullah, 57, said Nadia died in Jeddah at 8.07am on Thursday. He did not state the cause of her death.

Bernama reported Nadia’s daughter as saying in a separate post that she died of a heart attack and was taken to hospital the same day as she arrived in Jeddah.

Nadia, whose real name is Nadiah Kasumawati Abdul Karim, had been reported missing and could not be traced at the airport on Thursday.

Foreign minister Mohamad Hasan said Saudi Arabian immigration authorities confirmed she had left the airport area and had been classified as a missing person after she could not be traced for more than 20 hours.

Nadia had joined a travel agency’s umrah group consisting of 21 participants for two weeks from Jan 14.