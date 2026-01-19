Civil servants in Melaka to get special holiday on 1st day of Ramadan

Melaka chief minister Ab Rauf Yusoh expressed hope that civil servants in the state could use the holiday to prepare for Ramadan with their families.

MELAKA : The Melaka government has announced a special holiday for all state and federal civil servants in the state on the first day of Ramadan, which is expected to fall on Feb 19.

Chief minister Ab Rauf Yusoh said the holiday was in appreciation of all civil servants in Melaka who had worked hard to implement various programmes last year.

“Hopefully this holiday can be put to good use for preparations to celebrate Ramadan with their families.

“Hopefully, with this Ramadan holiday, we can bring those who are far away closer, and those who have not been able to be together for a long time can be reunited,” he said in his New Year’s address at the Melaka International Trade Centre in Ayer Keroh here today.

Also present were Melaka state legislative assembly speaker Ibrahim Durum and state secretary Azhar Arshad.