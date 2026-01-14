PM calls for swift, thorough probe into blast at private university

One person was killed and several others injured in the explosion at HELP University in Bukit Damansara, Kuala Lumpur, on Monday. (JBPM pic)

PETALING JAYA : Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has called for a swift and thorough investigation into the cause of Monday’s blast at HELP University, which left one dead and several injured.

In a post on social media today, Anwar also said he was praying for the recovery of Reeya Kaur Thandal, a first-year law student reported to have suffered multiple skull fractures and bleeding in the brain.

“I also offer my condolences to the family of the late Soo Yu Juan,” he said, referring to the 24-year-old intern from Universiti Tunku Abdul Rahman who was killed in the incident.

Soo was a third-year mechanical engineering student scheduled to complete his industrial training on Thursday.

The Kuala Lumpur fire and rescue department said the explosion occurred in the air-conditioning compressor room located within the fourth-floor cafeteria while maintenance work was being carried out.

Following the blast, HELP University said it would conduct its own internal checks to ensure the safety and integrity of the rest of its campus in Bukit Damansara.

The university said it would conduct similar checks at its campus at Sungai Bestari in Kwasa Damansara, Shah Alam.