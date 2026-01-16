Freeze all military procurement contract approvals, says Anwar

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said while the government will not interfere in the ongoing investigations, there is a need for strict and thorough action. (Bernama pic)

KUALA LUMPUR : Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has called for a freeze on approvals for military procurement contracts until the approval process is fully scrutinised for compliance with standards and regulations.

Anwar said while the government will not interfere in the ongoing investigations by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission, there is a need for “strict and thorough” action.

He said all procurement processes must also be reviewed and revised to ensure full compliance with the law.

“(Without such action), we will suffer economic calamity and disaster.

“If RM10 million or RM20 million has been misappropriated, that’s money that could have gone back to (funding) army operations or other small projects,” he said after Friday prayers at Wangsa Maju here.

The armed forces have come under scrutiny recently over allegations of corruption and abuse of power among senior officers, particularly concerning military procurement projects and tenders.

MACC chief Azam Baki said yesterday the anti-graft agency will likely propose criminal charges against several senior officers following investigations into a top armed forces officer and a cartel linked to army procurement contracts.

He said the procurement contracts probe has seen MACC seize RM1.3 million in cash, RM721,000 in foreign currencies and 66 gold plates worth a total of RM1.7 million. It has also frozen bank accounts worth a total of RM4.7 million.

Azam also said the investigation was sensitive not only due to the large sums involved, but the seniority of the officers implicated.