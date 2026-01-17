Saifuddin says Padang Serai service centre opening not a sign he’ll contest there

Home minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said it was too early to say where he would be contesting in the next general election. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : Home minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said the opening of a service centre in Padang Serai, Kedah, does not mean he will be contesting in the parliamentary constituency in the next election.

He said the centre was to allow the people in southern Kedah to access any assistance channelled by the federal government.

“It is too early (to determine the seat),” he added, according to a Bernama report on the opening of the centre. “I may contest, I may not. It may be here or it may be somewhere else.”

Saifuddin said he was the joint chairman of the state development action council and had an office in Alor Setar and now in southern Kedah to make it easier for the people to access government services.

Saifuddin, who is also the secretary-general of Pakatan Harapan, previously won the Kulim-Bandar Baharu parliamentary seat, but lost in the 15th general election.

Saifuddin, who is also the chairman of the Kedah PKR state leadership council, said the party would streamline its work and become an effective opposition in the state.

He said as the opposition in Kedah, the duty of PH representatives in Kedah is not just to criticise the state government but also to provide solutions to the people’s problems.

“We need to play an effective role as a check and balance.”

On Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s instruction to temporarily shelve procurement decisions by the armed forces and the police force following corruption allegations, Saifuddin said he would consult the ministry’s secretary-general, Awang Alik Jeman, to determine appropriate action.

“The prime minister believes there is a need to review the procurements. We at the ministry welcome this.”

Yesterday, Anwar said the government, through the relevant ministries, would review and restructure all procurement processes to ensure transparency in the existing system.