KL cops dismantle syndicate, seize drugs, assets worth nearly RM1mil

KL police chief Fadil Marsus showing the seized drugs disguised as bottled drinks. (Gopi Krishna pic)

KUALA LUMPUR : Police dismantled a drug distribution syndicate and seized drugs and assets worth RM978,857 in a series of raids in Kuala Lumpur earlier this month.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Fadil Marsus said a 29-year-old local man was arrested on Jan 7 after police intercepted a vehicle at a condominium parking area along Jalan Kuching.

Fadil said a search of the vehicle led to the discovery of drugs, prompting follow-up raids on another vehicle and a house used for storage and processing.

“The suspect operated as an agent, carrying various types of drugs in his vehicle and using the house as a storage and processing location,” he said in a press conference here today.

Fadil said police seized drugs worth RM832,350, including liquid and powdered ecstasy, ketamine, cannabis and Erimin 5 pills.

He said some of the drugs were disguised as bottled beverages resembling commercial drink brands as well as powdered drink mixes ready for distribution.

“These drugs are already in end-product form, making them difficult to differentiate from legitimate products in the market unless enforcement authorities and the public remain vigilant.

“Some of the products that resemble commercially sold items were flavoured with similar ingredients as part of the mixing process,” he added.

Vehicles, jewellery, watches and cash worth a total of RM146,507 were also seized under the Dangerous Drugs (Forfeiture of Property) Act 1988, bringing the total seizure value to RM978,857.

Fadil said the suspect, who had no criminal record and tested negative for drugs, was believed to have been involved in drug trafficking for the past three months. He was remanded from Jan 8 to Jan 14 to assist investigations.

Fadil said the seized drugs could have supplied 3,768 users, and that efforts were ongoing to track down other members of the syndicate.

The case is being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 for drug trafficking, which carries the death penalty or 30 to 40 years’ imprisonment and no less than 12 strokes of the rotan upon conviction.

Fadil also highlighted the achievements of the KL police narcotics criminal investigation department in 2025, including the arrest of 20,540 suspects in 18,352 drug-related cases and the seizure of drugs worth over RM1.1 billion.