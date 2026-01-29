Anti-drugs agency shifts focus to voluntary admissions in 2026

Under a five-year plan, the national anti-drugs agency aims to keep the drug addiction rate below 400 people per 100,000 residents. (Bernama pic)

BANGI : The national anti-drugs agency (AADK) is shifting its focus towards increasing voluntary admissions this year to address drug addiction and abuse more effectively.

AADK director-general Ruslin Jusoh said this aligns with recent amendments to the Drug Dependents (Treatment and Rehabilitation) Act 1983, which allow individuals to access treatment and rehabilitation directly without certification from a medical officer.

He said the campaign for voluntary admission would be intensified through AADK’s outreach programmes, home visits, and grassroots-level publicity.

“We want to promote voluntary treatment, where clients come directly to AADK for advice and treatment without having to go through the court process,” he told reporters after the agency’s monthly assembly here.

Ruslin said AADK had also introduced a mobile treatment service, which utilises a specially equipped bus featuring consultation rooms, to reach clients at designated locations nationwide.

Under this initiative, officers assess a person’s level of drug involvement and offer tailored treatment packages ranging from three months to two years, depending on the severity of the case.

Earlier in his speech, Ruslin highlighted the Controlled Drugs 2030 agenda, which aims to ensure drug abuse and addiction issues will be under control by 2030.

Under a five-year implementation plan, the agency aims to keep the drug addiction rate below 400 people per 100,000 residents.