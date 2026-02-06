Jail term for man who drove off with cop clinging to car

The prosecution said a detective corporal was injured when he attempted to stop Alex Ujai by placing his hands inside the car window as it was being driven off. (File pic)

PETALING JAYA : A Sarawakian man has been sentenced to jail for injuring a detective while attempting to flee from a police check.

Alex Ujai, 35, pleaded guilty to a variety of charges including refusing to cooperate with police, attempting to escape and injuring a public servant, The Borneo Post reported.

He was also sentenced to jail on separate charges of drug abuse, housebreaking and colliding with three vehicles when attempting to escape.

According to the facts of the case, Alex had driven off in his Perodua Viva when police tried to stop him in connection with a housebreaking case the previous day. He collided with three vehicles in the process.

A detective corporal was injured when he attempted to stop Alex by placing his hands inside the car window as it was being driven away. Alex then abandoned his car and attempted to flee on foot but was nabbed.

Alex was sentenced to 17 months’ jail for injuring the detective, and 10 months for refusing to cooperate with police and attempting to escape. He was also ordered to undergo two years of supervision following the jail term.

For colliding with the three vehicles, he was sentenced to jail terms of six months, 10 months, and a year.

Alex also pleaded guilty for repeated drug abuse and was jailed for five years and four months, along with one stroke of the cane. He was also sentenced to 30 months’ jail for housebreaking and three months under the Sarawak minor offences ordinance.

Deputy public prosecutors Chuah Kai Sheng, Aidil Akmal Sharidan, and Afiq Safly Nor Kazly appeared separately on behalf of the prosecution, while Alex was unrepresented.