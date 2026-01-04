7 cops remanded over suspected drug use

Pahang police chief Yahaya Othman said two police inspectors and five police personnel were detained during a raid at 2:15am in Mentakab yesterday. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : Two police inspectors and five police personnel in Pahang have been remanded on suspicion of drug abuse at a shop in Mentakab.

Pahang police chief Yahaya Othman said they were arrested during a raid at 2:15am yesterday.

“Preliminary urine tests found they tested positive for drugs,” he told Bernama.

It is understood that in addition to the two inspectors and five police personnel – holding ranks of corporal and lance corporal – two Thai women and one local man were also arrested.

He added that they will be remanded until today for an investigation under the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

Yahaya said the police would not compromise on any misconduct. He said that if found guilty, the seven policemen’s supervisors will also face action.