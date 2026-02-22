Man under probe for allegedly insulting Terengganu royalty online

MCMC officers recording the suspect’s statement at the Lanchang police station in Pahang. (MCMC pic)

PETALING JAYA : A man is being investigated by the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) for allegedly uploading content that is threatening, insulting and grossly offensive towards the Terengganu royal family.

The individual had uploaded the content on his X account, which the MCMC said could potentially trigger hatred, public unrest and disruptions to public peace.

“To assist in investigations, the individual was summoned to give his statement at the Lanchang police station, near Temerloh, Pahang, on Feb 21.

“A handphone and SIM card were seized for digital forensic analysis,” the commission said in a statement.

It said investigations are being held under Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act for improper use of network facilities, which is punishable by a maximum RM500,000 fine, up to two years in prison or both, if convicted.

“MCMC will not compromise with the misuse of social media to upload content that is threatening, hateful or insulting to the royal institution.”