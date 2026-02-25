Obey the law in constructing houses of worship, says Pahang sultan

Pahang ruler Al-Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah said failure to adhere to proper procedures can create confusion and disputes within the community. (Bernama pic)

KUANTAN : Pahang ruler Al-Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah says the construction of houses of worship in the state should comply with the established laws and regulations to preserve harmony in a pluralistic society.

He said building houses of worship without following legal procedures not only breached regulations but could also lead to misunderstandings and tension among the different races and religions.

“The law is not meant to restrict or oppress, but to coordinate and ensure justice and harmony for all,” he said in a post on the official portal of the Sultanate of Pahang.

According to the post, Al-Sultan Abdullah made the remarks when opening the Tengku Amir Ibrahim Sultan Abdullah Mosque at Taman Bukit Bendera in Temerloh yesterday.

He said that failure to adhere to proper procedures could create confusion and disputes within the community.

“It is like building a house without a plan – eventually it will collapse,” he said, adding that the state required order and compliance with regulations rather than hasty actions that could spark discord.

Al-Sultan Abdullah also urged the authorities, including local councils, the non-Muslim house of worship committee, the Islamic religious affairs department and community leaders, to work together to clarify procedures and provide appropriate guidance to the public.

The people need to act with maturity and responsibility to safeguard unity in the state, the sultan added.