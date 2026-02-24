In Temerloh, Sudirman’s memory still sings

Thirty-four years after his passing, memories of Malaysia’s favourite artiste still stir up tender feelings among the people of Temerloh, his birthplace. (Daniel Dharanee pics)

TEMERLOH : In Kampung Batu Satu, Sudirman Arshad is not remembered first as a superstar. He is remembered as a neighbour, a playmate, a familiar smile on the village field.

Thirty-four years after his passing on Feb 22, 1992, his name still stirs up tender feelings in Temerloh. For many here, memories of the boy who grew up among them are as vivid as the songs he left behind.

Trader Mumin Yaakob, 66, recalls kicking a football around with the future singer of “Salam Terakhir”. There was an age gap, he said, but never a distance of heart.

“He treated me well. I often went to his house to play,” Mumin said softly. “Even after he became famous, he was still the same.”

Born on May 25, 1954, Sudirman would go on to be crowned “Asia’s Number One Entertainer”, record dozens of albums and, in 1989, become the first Malaysian artiste to perform at London’s Royal Albert Hall. But to villagers, fame never erased his humility.

“He spent much of his time in Kuala Lumpur, but whenever he returned, he greeted us as usual,” Mumin added. “He never forgot us.”

For Mira Edora Ahmad Naser, 35, who lives near Sudirman’s childhood home, his legacy is woven into the town’s identity.

“We are proud he raised Temerloh’s name,” she said. “People still come looking for his house. Some make a special stop just to see where he grew up.”

Those quiet visits, she believes, are proof that Sudirman still lives on in the hearts of fans.

Another resident, Mohammad Amirul Hafiz Rahman, 33, hopes the singer’s now-unattended house can one day be preserved – not merely as a building, but as a reminder to younger generations of what a son of Temerloh achieved.

Sudirman died at 37 after a seven-month battle with pneumonia. He was laid to rest at Chengal Muslim Cemetery in Batu Satu, the same soil that nurtured his early dreams.

His songs – “Merisik Khabar”, “Pelangi Petang”, “Balik Kampung”, “Tanggal 31 Ogos” – still drift across radios and festive gatherings. But in Temerloh, they carry an added resonance.

They are not just melodies of a bygone era. They are echoes of a young man who once ran barefoot on village grass, who carried his hometown with him to the grandest of stages, and who, even in death, continues to make his town proud.