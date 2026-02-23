What you need to know about sleeping after sahur

If you must sleep after your sahur meal, nap in a semi-upright position with your head elevated to reduce the risk of acid reflux. (Envato Elements pic)

KUALA LUMPUR : The post-sahur struggle is real. Stay awake and power through the morning, or give in to heavy eyelids?

For many Muslims, feeling sleepy after the pre-dawn meal is perfectly normal – especially in the first few days of Ramadan when the body clock is still adjusting to earlier wake-up times.

According to Dr Aisya Natasya Musa, a lecturer and consultant respiratory physician at Hospital Al-Sultan Abdullah, Universiti Teknologi MARA Puncak Alam, you don’t need to completely avoid sleeping after sahur. The key lies in timing and posture.

“The problem is not sleep itself,” she said. “It is lying down for a long period immediately after eating, particularly flat on the back. That can interfere with digestion and breathing.”

After a meal, the digestive system becomes more active and produces more stomach acid to break down food. If you lie down too soon, that acid can more easily flow back into the oesophagus, affecting comfort and sleep quality.

Sleeping too long can also backfire. A prolonged nap may push the body into deep sleep or rapid eye movement phases, making it harder to wake up – and leaving you feeling more groggy than refreshed.

Foods high in simple sugars or refined carbohydrates can cause a rapid spike in blood sugar which can intensify post-meal fatigue. (Envato Elements pic)

What you eat at sahur matters as well. Heavy, fatty meals divert more blood flow to the digestive system, increasing drowsiness. Foods high in simple sugars or refined carbohydrates, such as kuih and sugary drinks, can cause a rapid spike in blood sugar followed by a sharp drop – intensifying post-meal fatigue.

If you genuinely need rest, Dr Aisya recommends waiting at least 30 minutes after eating before lying down and keeping the nap brief. Sleeping on the left side or in a semi-upright position with the head elevated may help reduce the risk of acid reflux.

Those who are obese, have gastro-oesophageal reflux disease, or experience sleep-related breathing disorders should be especially cautious.

“If you feel sleepy, rest wisely,” she advised. “Avoid lying down for too long straight after eating, choose the right position, and make sure you get enough sleep at night.”

In other words, a short, sensible nap can help – but only if your body has time to digest first.