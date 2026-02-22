No SOP change for Johor Ramadan bazaars despite spike in TB cases

Consumers wearing masks while buying food at a Ramadan bazaar in Kuala Selangor yesterday. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : The standard operating procedures (SOPs) for Ramadan bazaars throughout Johor remain unchanged despite the spread of tuberculosis (TB) cases.

State health and environment committee chairman Ling Tian Soon said face masks have not been made mandatory for traders and food handlers at Ramadan bazaars.

“However, traders and food handlers at Ramadan bazaars in every district are required to receive typhoid vaccinations and attend food handling courses before being allowed to operate,” Bernama reported him as saying.

The health ministry had recorded 596 TB cases nationwide during Epidemiological Week Six 2026, bringing the cumulative total to 3,161 cases, with Johor recording 280 cases.

Sabah recorded the highest number of cases at 755, followed by Selangor (596), Sarawak (332), Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya (244), Kedah (181), Penang (172), Perak (154), Kelantan (121), Pahang (103), Terengganu (74), Negeri Sembilan (62), Melaka (48), Perlis (21) and Labuan (18).

Berita Harian reported today that the health ministry had no intention of making face mask usage mandatory, as was done during Covid-19 pandemic, to curb the spread of TB.

The ministry believed the current approach — based on personal responsibility and self-protection — is more relevant than reintroducing mandatory measures.

“Although the country has transitioned to the endemic phase of Covid-19, the risk of respiratory infections such as influenza, Covid-19 and other diseases spread via droplets and aerosols still exists.

“Therefore, the use of face masks is encouraged, especially for individuals with symptoms such as fever, cough, flu or sore throat, as well as those in crowded places or enclosed spaces with poor ventilation,” it said.

It said wearing face masks is also recommended for those visiting healthcare facilities or when interacting with high-risk groups such as the elderly, chronic patients, and individuals with weakened immune systems.

Previously, health minister Dzulkefly Ahmad said 85% of TB cases recorded in the country involved local citizens, with only 15% involving foreigners.