596 new TB cases reported in past week

PETALING JAYA : The health ministry recorded 596 new tuberculosis (TB) cases in the past epidemiological week, bringing the cumulative number of cases so far this year to 3,161.

Sabah recorded the highest number of cases totalling 755, followed by Selangor (596), Sarawak (332), Johor (280), Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya (244), Kedah (181), Penang (172), Perak (154), Kelantan (121), Pahang (103), Terengganu (74), Negeri Sembilan (62), Melaka (48), Perlis (21) and Labuan (18).

The ministry said the risk of infection rises when one is exposed in an enclosed, congested area with bad ventilation over a long period of time.

In a statement, it advised the public to exercise vigilance and self-regulation, especially since the Ramadan month would involve more social activities, such as breaking of fast events and visiting Ramadan bazaars.

“TB is an airborne infectious disease that can spread when a patient coughs, talks or sneezes. However, TB typically does not spread rapidly like influenza or Covid-19, and usually requires prolonged and repeated exposure (to the disease),” it added.