Man sentenced to 6 months’ jail for failing to continue TB treatment

The Sandakan magistrates’ court imposed the jail sentence after the accused pleaded guilty to the charges under the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988. (Wikipedia pic)

PETALING JAYA : A magistrates’ court in Sandakan sentenced a man to six months’ imprisonment for failing to continue tuberculosis (TB) treatment as ordered.

According to The Daily Express, magistrate Yong Ching Hong handed down the sentence after Almahzar Madin, 30, pleaded guilty to failing to comply with an order under the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988 to continue TB treatment.

He was charged under Section 12(1) of the Act for exposing the public to the risk of infection through his presence or conduct in any public place.

He was also charged under Section 22(b) of the same Act for failing to comply with a lawful order issued by an authorised health officer requiring him to undergo treatment.

Yong also ordered the accused to complete his TB treatment according to the prescribed requirements and duration.