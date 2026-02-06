Dr M granted ‘home leave’ a month after hip fracture

The medical team at IJN are satisfied with Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s level of recovery, said the former prime minister’s office.

PETALING JAYA : Former prime minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad has been granted “home leave” by his doctors while he continues treatment for his fractured hip.

Mahathir’s office said this means the former MP will be allowed to return home daily to sleep, although he must return to the National Heart Institute (IJN) in the day to continue with his treatment.

“For now, the medical team at IJN are satisfied with his level of recovery and his response to medical measures and physiotherapy.

“Although allowed to return home in stages, Mahathir remains under the IJN medical team’s observation,” said Sufi Yusoff, a spokesman for the office.

He added that Mahathir has been advised not to receive visitors for now, except for close family members.

Mahathir suffered a fall during his routine morning exercise at home exactly a month ago on Jan 6, fracturing his hip. The former Umno president was conscious when taken to IJN.

He is undergoing physiotherapy instead of surgery, given his old age.

Mahathir has a history of heart ailments and previously underwent heart bypass operations in 1989 and 2007.

The former Langkawi MP has been admitted to IJN several times in recent years, most recently on July 13 last year after experiencing fatigue while attending a picnic and potluck in Putrajaya to celebrate his 100th birthday and the 99th birthday of his wife.