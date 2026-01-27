Dr M visits mall in first outing since hip fracture

Former prime minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad (right) spent about 40 minutes at a café in a mall in Bukit Damansara today. (Dr Mahathir Mohamad pic)

PETALING JAYA : Dr Mahathir Mohamad today visited a mall in Bukit Damansara, Kuala Lumpur – his first outing since he fractured his hip earlier this month, the former prime minister’s office said.

The centenarian, who was accompanied by his wife Dr Hasmah Ali, National Heart Institute (IJN) chief executive Dr Ezani Taib and medical officers, spent about 40 minutes at a café inside the mall.

Mahathir’s office said he was later taken back to IJN, where he had been undergoing treatment and rehabilitation following a fall at his residence on Jan 6.

“He has not yet been discharged and will continue to receive treatment at the institute. Visits remain restricted to immediate family members,” said his office in a statement.

Mahathir suffered a fall during his routine morning exercise at home on Jan 6, fracturing his hip. The former Umno president was conscious when taken to IJN.

He is undergoing physiotherapy instead of surgery, given his old age.

Mahathir has a history of heart ailments and previously underwent heart bypass operations in 1989 and 2007.

The former Langkawi MP has been admitted to IJN several times in recent years, most recently on July 13 last year after experiencing fatigue while attending a picnic and potluck in Putrajaya to celebrate his 100th birthday and the 99th birthday of his wife.