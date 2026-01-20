Doctors happy with Dr M’s recovery, says office

Former prime minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad suffered a fall during his routine morning exercise at home on Jan 6, fracturing his hip.

PETALING JAYA : Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s medical team is satisfied with his recovery from a hip fracture earlier this month, the former prime minister’s office said today.

His office’s spokesman, Sufi Yusoff, said Mahathir had been undergoing treatment at the National Heart Institute (IJN) for the past 14 days.

“The specialists are currently satisfied with the progress of his recovery and treatment since being admitted to IJN.

“However, this physiotherapy recovery process is still expected to take quite a long time,” he said in a statement.

Sufi said Mahathir and his family thanked everyone who prayed for the political veteran’s health and recovery, and also apologised that the former MP was unable to accept visitors for now.

Mahathir suffered a fall during his routine morning exercise at home on Jan 6, fracturing his hip. The former Umno president was conscious when taken to IJN.

He is only undergoing physiotherapy treatment instead of surgery, given his old age.

Mahathir has a history of heart ailments and previously underwent heart bypass operations in 1989 and 2007.

The former Langkawi MP has been admitted to IJN several times in recent years, most recently on July 13 last year after experiencing fatigue while attending a picnic and potluck in Putrajaya to celebrate his 100th birthday and the 99th birthday of his wife, Dr Hasmah Ali.