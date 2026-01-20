Constitution, History now compulsory MPU subjects in universities

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said the move was to ensure all Malaysian undergraduates possess a basic understanding of the nation’s history and constitution, regardless of their field of study. (File pic)

PETALING JAYA : The Federal Constitution and Malaysian History will be made compulsory general studies subjects (MPU) in universities from this year onwards.

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said these subjects will be taught in Bahasa Melayu and are compulsory for all Malaysian students in higher education institutions, Bernama reported.

“We will introduce revised MPU subjects in the curriculum, which will be taught in Malay in all public and private universities for Malaysian students, namely the Federal Constitution and Malaysian History,” he said in launching the National Education Blueprint 2026-2035.

Anwar said this was to ensure that all Malaysian undergraduates possess a basic understanding of the nation’s history and constitution, regardless of their field of study.

“It is unreasonable for Malaysian students to lack an understanding of their country’s constitution and history … If we want to safeguard this nation, our children must master the basic knowledge of our constitution and history.”