Anwar praises Malaysians’ tolerance during CNY, Ramadan

PUTRAJAYA : Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim tonight praised Malaysians celebrating Chinese New Year for accommodating Muslims who are observing the fasting month.

He said the Chinese community had organised functions days ahead of Lunar New Year, which fell on Tuesday, so that their Muslim “brothers and sisters could join in the feasting”.

Muslims in Malaysia began observing Ramadan on Thursday.

Anwar recalled telling his Chinese colleagues that he did not mind if they organised CNY functions during the day.

“But they went the extra mile to show that they are Malaysians and cared for the feelings of others.

“The respect and tolerance is there to see,” he said at a break fast event hosted by the foreign ministry here.

Similarly, Anwar said many at tonight’s event were not fasting and only ate after Muslims broke their fast.

“We take it as part of our tradition, one that embraces, accommodates and respects (the differences).”

Anwar went on to say that the survival of any country, particularly a multiracial and multi-religious country like Malaysia, depended on the ability and capacity of its people “to embrace one another as one great family”.

Anwar also said while there was indeed unity among Malaysians, it was unfortunate that the noise created by certain politicians, who only strove to create division, had made such unity go unnoticed.

However, if one were to travel across the country, they would realise that whether you are Chinese, Malay, Indian, Iban or Kadazan, there is a lot of tolerance and respect.

“And I think we have to make an effort to preserve this.”