MCMC exploring legal measures to regulate same-sex dating apps

The communications ministry said oversight of app stores is subject to platform providers’ own policies. (Freepik pic)

PETALING JAYA : The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) is studying legal measures to address concerns surrounding the use of same-sex dating apps, says the communications ministry.

The ministry said that, to date, MCMC has not received any request to remove Grindr, Blued, and Growlr from app stores but has blocked access to the websites for Grindr and Blued.

“However, MCMC is currently examining several legal measures to curb these applications,” it said in a written parliamentary reply to Nurul Amin Hamid (PN-Padang Terap), who asked whether MCMC has worked with app store providers to block downloads of such apps.

Grindr, Blued, and Growlr are widely used for same-sex dating and social networking.

In some countries, including China, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates, these apps have been removed from official app stores or blocked.

The communications ministry said control over apps on platforms such as Google Play and Apple’s App Store is subject to the policies set by the respective service providers, which are foreign companies operating outside Malaysia.

However, it said MCMC remains committed to proactive monitoring to ensure the local internet environment is free from content that violates the law.

“If any application, including dating applications, is found to be used to spread prohibited content or conduct unlawful activities, MCMC will take action,” it said.

Actions could include requesting content removal from platforms, restricting access, or referring cases to enforcement agencies such as the police for further investigation.