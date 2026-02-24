Hamzah remains opposition leader for now, says Speaker

Larut MP Hamzah Zainudin’s position as opposition leader has been uncertain since he was expelled from Bersatu on Feb 13 amid a leadership tussle with party president Muhyiddin Yassin. (Bernama pic)

KUALA LUMPUR : Hamzah Zainudin remains the opposition leader as the Dewan Rakyat has yet to receive any official notification of a change, Speaker Johari Abdul said.

“So far, we have not received anything in black and white, so the status quo remains. Whatever it is, I am waiting,” he told reporters when asked about Hamzah’s status as opposition leader.

Johari’s remarks come amid uncertainty over Hamzah’s position following reports that Perikatan Nasional component parties had agreed for PAS to assume the opposition leader’s post

However, PAS secretary-general Takiyuddin Hassan later said no final decision had been made and that the party needed time to deliberate on the matter.

Hamzah’s position has been in limbo since his expulsion from Bersatu on Feb 13 during an internal leadership tussle with party president Muhyiddin Yassin.

He was appointed opposition leader after the unity government was formed, following a proposal by PAS, despite Muhyiddin still being PN chairman at the time.

Besides Hamzah, other MPs who were sacked from Bersatu include Wan Ahmad Fayhsal Wan Ahmad Kamal (Machang), Fathul Huzir Ayob (Gerik), Azahari Hasan (Padang Rengas), Saifuddin Abdullah (Indera Mahkota) and Wan Saiful Wan Jan (Tasik Gelugor).

Johari said no changes could be made to seating arrangements involving Bersatu MPs who were sacked until a formal notice was submitted.

“Until I receive something, there is nothing much I can do,” he said.