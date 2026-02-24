More math lessons for primary school pupils next year

Currently, Malaysia’s 576 hours of math lessons are among the lowest in Southeast Asia, according to the 2024 Southeast Asia Primary Learning Metrics report. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : Teaching and learning hours for mathematics in primary schools will increase from 576 hours to 608 hours over six years ahead of the 2027 school curriculum, says the education ministry.

It said that weekly math lessons will be 3.5 hours for Level 1 (Tahap 1) students and three hours for Levels 2 and 3, representing an additional 32 hours over six years.

Level 1 covers Year 1 and 2, Level 2 is for Year 3 and 4, and Level 3 is for Year 5 and 6.

“The move will give pupils more opportunities to deeply understand mathematical concepts and apply knowledge in daily situations.

“The additional hours also allow teachers to provide targeted attention and interventions to students who need extra support,” the ministry said in a written parliamentary reply to Rafizi Ramli (PH-Pandan).

Rafizi had asked the ministry to outline short-, medium-, and long-term plans to raise primary school math teaching hours to at least 1,000 hours over six years.

Currently, Malaysia’s 576 hours of math lessons are among the lowest in Southeast Asia, according to the 2024 Southeast Asia Primary Learning Metrics (SEA-PLM) report.

Academics have previously warned that short teaching hours for mathematics could limit the development of science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) education.

According to the education ministry, weekly math lessons were 3.5 hours when the Integrated Primary School Curriculum (KBSR) began in 1993.

“When the Primary School Standard Curriculum (KSSR) was introduced in 2011, teaching hours were reduced to three hours to strengthen language learning under the ‘Uplifting Bahasa Melayu, Strengthening English’ (MBMMBI) policy.

“This remains unchanged in the 2017 KSSR review,” it added.