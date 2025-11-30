Lorry driver goes 150km against traffic in bid to flee police

A screenshot of a highway user’s dashcam video shared online in which the driver can be seen narrowly avoiding the oncoming lorry.

PETALING JAYA : A lorry driver went against oncoming traffic for 150km while trying to escape a police inspection early this morning.

Hulu Selangor police chief Ibrahim Husin said the man refused to stop his lorry when flagged down by a mobile patrol unit at 5.35am.

“The driver fled towards the North-South Expressway via the Bukit Beruntung toll plaza and drove against the flow of traffic for 150km towards the Sungai Buloh toll plaza before turning back to Bukit Beruntung.

“The man also attempted to ram a patrol vehicle when he was being pulled over near the Bukit Beruntung toll plaza,” Bernama reported him as saying today.

Three patrol cars later intercepted the lorry and arrested the driver at Taman Bunga Raja in Bukit Beruntung.

Ibrahim said the man tested positive for methamphetamine and had two criminal offences on record.