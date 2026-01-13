AGC dismisses representations over Farah Kartini’s murder

Alif Monjani was charged at the Kuala Kubu Bharu magistrates’ court in July 2024 with the murder of Nur Farah Kartini Abdullah. (Bernama pic)

SHAH ALAM : The Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC) has rejected representations by a policeman seeking a review of the murder charge against him in connection with the death of Universiti Pendidikan Sultan Idris graduate Nur Farah Kartini Abdullah two years ago.

High Court judge Justice Adlin Majid was informed of the matter by deputy public prosecutor Maizatul Munirah Rahman when the case involving Alif Monjani, 28, came up for mention today.

“As such, we are requesting trial dates from the court. A total of 20 witnesses will be called, and the trial will be conducted by a senior deputy public prosecutor,” she said.

Lawyer Aida Jaafar, representing Alif, informed the court that the defence intended to submit fresh representations to seek a review of the charge against her client.

The court fixed Nov 16, 17, 18, 19, 23, 24, 25, 26 and 30, as well as Dec 1, 2, 3, 7 and 8, 2026, for the trial, and April 7 for case management.

Alif was charged with murdering Farah Kartini at the SKC Kledang oil palm plantation in Hulu Bernam between July 10 and July 15, 2024.

The charge, framed under Section 302 of the Penal Code, carries the death penalty or imprisonment for a term of up to 40 years and a minimum of 12 strokes of the cane, upon conviction.

Farah Kartini was reported missing on July 10, 2024 after delivering a rental car to a customer.

Her body was found by police five days later at an oil palm plantation in Kampung Sri Kledang, Hulu Selangor.