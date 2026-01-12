Zizie Izette files representations to AGC to drop 3 corruption charges

Zizie Izette Abdul Samad, the widow of Felcra chairman Bung Moktar Radin, is charged with abetting her husband in approving the agency’s RM150 million investment in Public Mutual unit trusts in 2015. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : Zizie Izette Abdul Samad, the widow of the late Umno stalwart Bung Moktar Radin, has submitted representations to the Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC) seeking the withdrawal of three corruption charges involving RM2.8 million against her.

She is facing three charges of abetting former Felcra chairman Bung – who died on Dec 5 – in approving the agency’s RM150 million investment in Public Mutual unit trusts in 2015.

Her lawyer, K Kumaraendran, said Zizie submitted her representations on Dec 24, requesting the three abetment charges to be dropped, reported Berita Harian.

The lawyer sent a letter to the Kuala Lumpur sessions court on Jan 5 requesting that the three-day trial scheduled to start today be postponed pending the AGC’s decision on the representations.

The sessions court granted the request and set Jan 16 for the prosecution to update the court on the status of the representations.

Zizie’s three-day defence trial, scheduled to begin today, has been postponed.

On May 3, 2019, Bung was charged with two counts of accepting bribes, amounting to RM2.2 million and RM262,500, as an inducement to secure approval for Felcra’s RM150 million investment in Public Mutual unit trusts.

He was accused of receiving bribes from Public Mutual investment agent Madhi Abdul Hamid through Zizie at the Taman Melawati branch of Public Bank on June 12 and June 19, 2015.

Bung was also charged with corruptly obtaining RM337,500 in cash from Public Mutual investment agent Norhaili Ahmad Mokhtar through a Public Ittikal Sequel Fund account registered under Zizie’s name, for the same purpose.

The charges were framed under Section 17(a) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Act 2009, which provides for a prison term of up to 20 years and a fine of no less than five times the value of the bribe or RM10,000, whichever is higher, upon conviction.

Zizie faces three charges of abetting Bung in relation to the same offences, allegedly at the same places, dates and times under Section 28(1)(c) of the MACC Act 2009, which provides for the same penalty upon conviction.