Bung freed of corruption, widow to answer abetment charge

Zizie Izette Abdul Samad (right), the widow of Umno stalwart Bung Moktar Radin, will take the stand in March to answer her abetment charges. (Bernama pic)

KUALA LUMPUR : The Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC) has rejected representations filed by Zizie Izette Abdul Samad, the widow of Umno stalwart Bung Moktar Radin, to withdraw three graft charges over a RM150 million Felcra investment scheme 11 years ago.

Deputy public prosecutor Law Chin How informed sessions court judge Rosli Ahmad today about the rejection of the representations filed last month.

“The AGC has gone through the representations. We want the defence to resume their case,” he said.

Law said the prosecution was however withdrawing the charges against Bung, prompting the judge to order that the former Kinabatangan MP and Lamag assemblyman in Sabah be acquitted.

Rosli fixed March 5, 6 and 12 for Zizie to take the stand to be examined by her lawyers and cross-examined by the prosecution for abetment.

Rosli also ordered the return of the RM100,000 bail paid to secure Bung’s attendance in court.

On May 3, 2019, Bung was charged with two counts of accepting bribes amounting to RM2.2 million and RM262,500 as an inducement to secure approval for Felcra’s investment in Public Mutual unit trusts.

He was accused of receiving bribes from Public Mutual investment agent Madhi Abdul Hamid through Zizie at Public Bank’s Taman Melawati branch on June 12 and June 19, 2015.

He was also charged with corruptly obtaining RM337,500 in cash from Public Mutual investment agent Norhaili Ahmad Mokhtar through a Public Ittikal Sequel Fund account registered under Zizie’s name, for the same purpose.

The charges under Section 17(a) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Act 2009 were punishable by a prison term of up to 20 years and a minimum fine of RM10,000 upon conviction.

Zizie faces three charges of abetting Bung in relation to the alleged offences, at the same places, dates and times under Section 28(1)(c) of the MACC Act 2009, which provides for the same penalty upon

conviction.

Bung and Zizie were ordered to enter their defence on Nov 18, 2024.

Bung completed testifying as a defence witness for two days in September last year.

A Ashok appeared for Bung while Teh See Koon represented Zizie.