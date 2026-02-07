Muda denies Kluang division dissolved

Muda secretary-general Ainie Haziqah said the Kluang division had never been officially established, refuting claims that 100 members had left for Umno.

PETALING JAYA : Muda has clarified that the Kluang division had never been officially established, denying claims it was dissolved after 100 members left to join Umno.

Muda secretary-general Ainie Haziqah said a check of the party’s membership system showed the division was never registered and could not have had the number of members claimed.

“Therefore, the news published is untrue,” she said in a statement today.

The clarification comes after Shikh Farkhann, who claimed to be the former head of Kluang Muda, said about 100 members from the division had joined Umno Youth.

Shikh reportedly said they joined Umno due to its inclusiveness and openness to new faces, adding that Muda would face difficulties in the upcoming Johor state election because young voters perceived the party as directionless.

Ainie said Shikh was never officially registered as a Muda member nor had he paid membership fees.

“Although Shikh once proposed to establish the Kluang division, the process was never finalised,” she said, while wishing him well in his decision to join Umno.

She said members who remain with Muda continue to uphold the party’s core principles, advocating for the people regardless of race or religion.