Akmal still exco member pending governor’s approval on resignation

Dr Akmal Saleh had announced his resignation as a Melaka executive councillor during the Umno annual general assembly in January.

PETALING JAYA : Umno Youth chief Dr Akmal Saleh is still considered a Melaka state executive council member until his resignation is approved by the Yang di-Pertua Negeri, chief minister Ab Rauf Yusoh said today.

Rauf said he has yet to consult Yang di-Pertua Negeri Ali Rustam over the Merlimau assemblyman’s resignation from his portfolio overseeing rural development, agriculture and food security, despite having received the letter.

“Whether it is accepted or rejected, there has been no final decision yet. However, as of today, he is still carrying out his duties as an exco member,” Bernama quoted him as saying after an event at the Seri Negeri Complex in Melaka today.

Akmal had announced his resignation from the post during the Umno general assembly last month.

Rauf said he respected Akmal’s decision to resign from his post in the state government but would wait for an official letter before deciding whether to accept it.

Known for frequently clashing with DAP leaders, Akmal said it was perhaps time to “step aside” after party president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi rejected his call for Umno to leave the government and revive its cooperation with PAS under Muafakat Nasional.