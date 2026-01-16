Look at me as more than just Bung’s son, says Naim

Naim Kurniawan describes Barisan Nasional’s past confrontations with Gabungan Rakyat Sabah as part and parcel of pre-election politics. (Facebook pic)

PETALING JAYA : Barisan Nasional’s Kinabatangan by-election candidate Naim Kurniawan said he wants voters to judge him based on his own record, capability and vision, rather than solely on his family name.

“In my time, I have worked to ensure party agendas are prioritised, whether at the division, state or national level. Today, because of my credibility, capability and future prospects, the party has chosen me as one of the main leaders of Umno Youth,” he told FMT.

The son of the late Bung Moktar Radin said BN’s long service record in Kinabatangan would continue, but with a generational shift in approach.

“I come today as part of a new generation continuing BN’s service and contributions. I will employ new methods and work to satisfy more people,” he said.

Naim acknowledged that there were gaps in BN’s administration of the Kinabatangan area previously. “The needs of 20 to 30 years ago are different from the needs of today and the future,” he said.

He said he would include in his manifesto a promise to ensure a transparent and open administration, with more aggressive monitoring to ensure government stakeholders were fully mobilised and that no work for the people was delayed or anyone left behind.

Naim said rural infrastructure, social challenges, and slow economic growth were issues in Kinabatangan that remain “under-addressed”.

He said there also are many tourist attractions in Kinabatangan that have not been fully promoted by the government. “(We must) ensure that tourism can open up new economic opportunities,” he added.

On BN’s relations with Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS), Naim said past confrontations were part of pre-election politics and stressed the importance of stability.

“It is true that Bung was the Sabah Umno chief and strongly opposed rival parties. But that was part of the pre-election political agenda. After the election, under his leadership, BN supported GRS to ensure the stability of the Sabah government,” he pointed out.

Naim said the current administration was stable, and that its unity must be translated into action to ensure Sabahans were served as best as possible.

The Kinabatangan parliamentary by-election will be a three-cornered contest among Naim, former Sukau assemblyman Saddi Abdul Rahman from Warisan and independent candidate Goldam Hamid.

The seat, as well as the state seat of Lamag, were left vacant following Bung’s death on Dec 5, less than a week after he was elected to a second term as Lamag assemblyman at the Nov 29 Sabah election.

The 66-year-old, who was also Sabah BN chairman, had been the Kinabatangan MP for six terms. In the 2022 general election, he retained the parliamentary seat with a solid 4,330-vote majority.