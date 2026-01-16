No question of MCA leaving BN, says Wee

(From left) PBRS president Arthur Joseph Kurup, MCA president Wee Ka Siong and Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi having a chat before the Umno general assembly this morning. (Facebook pic)

KUALA LUMPUR : MCA president Wee Ka Siong has dismissed speculation that the party may leave Barisan Nasional, saying the issue does not arise at this stage.

Wee said MCA will continue to remain with BN, which was established in 1973 based on the spirit of the pre-independence Alliance Party.

“Therefore, this issue does not arise at this point,” he told reporters after attending the opening of the 2025 Umno general assembly here today.

Earlier, in his opening speech, Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi sought to “advise” MCA and MIC into not sulking or leaving the coalition, and to remain under BN’s big tent instead.

Zahid acknowledged that, like siblings, there would inevitably be moments when one gets “nipped”, but they must ultimately hold on and stay together.

He also admitted that while Umno’s participation in the unity government was driven by national interest, it had undeniably stirred tensions within BN, a coalition jointly founded by Umno, MCA and MIC 51 years ago.

Wee expressed hope that Umno’s push to strengthen the party through Malay unity under the “Rumah Bangsa” (House of the Nation) agenda would succeed, as it would ultimately benefit BN as a whole.

He said the initiative should serve as a platform for political struggle, even for parties or individuals who had previously left Umno.

“So, I see this as parties under one house, not merely about regaining confidence but also trying to win back support,” the Ayer Hitam MP said.

“This Rumah Bangsa should serve as a platform for struggle, allowing any party to strengthen itself and bring back those who may have left temporarily or permanently to fight together again.”

Wee also said MCA remains open to any approach or discussion that could positively impact BN’s standing.

“On Malay and Islamic matters, they can hold discussions within their own community. We in MCA are also ready to engage. There is no issue,” he said.

“But in the context of BN, which is a broader coalition, we must consider diversity and political realities, as this is a multiracial society.”