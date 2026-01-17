Unchecked development threatening Malay-majority seats, says Umno man

Batu Kawan Umno chief Noor Ahmad called upon party president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi to carefully examine any proposal to carry out a redelineation of electoral boundaries in Penang. (Pexels pic)

KUALA LUMPUR : An Umno division chief today warned that uncontrolled development in Penang could threaten the Malay-majority status of parliamentary constituencies, a problem he said had worsened since the party lost control of the state government almost 18 years ago.

Batu Kawan Umno chief Noor Ahmad was highlighting the challenges the party faced in Penang after Barisan Nasional lost power and could not form the state government following the 12th general election in 2008.

He said uncontrolled development has, to this day, “increasingly squeezed Malay village areas” and warned that such circumstances would eventually “erode the Malay-majority status of several parliamentary constituencies”.

Citing Bayan Baru as an example, Noor said the seat was regarded as a Malay-majority parliamentary constituency in 1990 and that a Malay was elected as the people’s representative there.

He added that even in 2008, a Malay still served as the MP for the seat.

“Now? Uncontrolled development has effectively eroded Bayan Baru’s status as a Malay-majority parliamentary constituency,” he said at the Umno general assembly at the Putra World Trade Centre here.

Noor said similar concerns now extend to other areas, including Kepala Batas, Tasek Gelugor, Balik Pulau, Permatang Pauh and Nibong Tebal.

He called on Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi to carefully examine any proposal to carry out a redelineation of electoral boundaries during this administration’s term.

“Make sure the constituencies we target create more Malay-majority seats, so they accurately reflect the Malay population in Parliament,” he said.